Met Opera fires longtime conductor after sexual abuse investigation

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera said it fired music director emeritus James Levine on Monday after three month investigation found “credible evidence” that he “engaged in sexually abusive” conduct toward artists. It said more than 70 people were interviewed in the probe.

In a statement, the Met said the investigation found that Levine, 74, abused “vulnerable artists in the early stages of their careers,” adding that it would be impossible for him to continue his working relationship. The statement said rumors that opera’s board of directors were involved in a cover-up were “completely unsubstantiated.”

Levine was suspended by the Met in December pending the investigation.

“We recognize the great concerns over these issues that have been expressed by the Met community both inside and outside of the opera house, and wish to provide the assurance that the Met is committed to ensuring a safe, respectful and harassment-free workplace for its employees and artists,” the statement concluded.

Levine had been a towering figure in the company’s history, ruling over its repertoire, orchestra and singers as music or artistic director from 1976 until he stepped down under pressure two years ago.

In December, the The New York Times published interviews with three men who said that Levine sexually abused them when they were in their teens. Days later, another man told The Times that Levine had also abused him when he was in his 20s.