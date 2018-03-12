Hawaii refuses to release internal records on missile alert

HONOLULU (AP) — Efforts to find out more about what top Hawaii officials did in the immediate aftermath of January’s false missile alert have been stymied at the highest levels of state government.

Hawaii law says opening the government to public scrutiny “is the only viable and reasonable method of protecting the public’s interest.”

But for nearly two months, Gov. David Ige’s office has refused to provide information requested by The Associated Press that could show how he and other officials handled the crisis.

Citing exemptions to open records laws, Ige’s office has declined to release phone logs, text messages, instant messages and calendars related to the missile alert, even as the state moves forward with recommendations to implement a new missile alert system.

His office says it doesn’t keep those records.