GPS Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The GPS softball team opened the season with a 10-0 road win in five innings over Chattanooga Christian. Bruisers starter Shelby Walters threw a no-hitter.

GPS enjoyed an early 3-0 lead, and then they added three more runs in the third. Hannah Sanders had a two RBI double in the inning.

Haley Smith helped seal the victory in the top of the 5th when she belted a three run homer to right center to make it 10-0.