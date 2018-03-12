Georgia Interviews Thad Matta For Head Coaching Job

Georgia officials have interviewed former Ohio State coach Thad Matta, launching their coach search only two days after the school fired Mark Fox.

Matta’s visit to Athens was closely monitored by his older brother, Greg Matta, who is the coach at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, Georgia, about a 90-minute drive away.

Greg Matta said Monday his younger brother told him before the interview “what an exciting place” Georgia is as a possible next coaching job.

Thad Matta’s visit to Athens was a poorly kept secret

Greg Matta says he “had people in school tell me ‘Your brother is in Athens,'” He said “it would be awesome” to have his brother so close to home.

Thad Matta led Ohio State to nine NCAA Tournaments, including two Final Four appearances.

Fox was fired Saturday.

