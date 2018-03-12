Dalton Public Schools Education Board discusses open forum

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – On Monday night, the Dalton Public Schools Education Board met for their regular agenda meeting for the first time since a former teacher barricaded himself inside a classroom, and fired a shot out of a window.

“What could’ve happened in that situation didn’t. What needed to happen did. What has to happen going forward is what you need to always assess, and this is that part of this process,” Board Chair Richard Fromm said.

The board and interim Superintendent briefly spoke about a forum that’s going to be held Tuesday night.

The open forum is on school safety and security.

“We want to get more ideas, so that then we can pull a smaller group together to look at these ideas, start developing how, what we can implement, what might not need to be. So some maybe not to the point that they are appropriate for our school system,” Interim Superintendent Don Amonett said.

Amonett said they’ve reviewed the things that they have been doing, and they are working to get a lot of input.

He added that he has already made an initiative to get input from students and staff, and now, wants to hear from the community.

“We’ve settled down to the point of, ok, lets collect information, and then as soon as we get that done lets quickly act on that information as to what types of things we might need to do,” Amonett said.

Amonett said at the forum folks can expect a review of what’s currently in Dalton Public Schools, like surveillance cameras.

Then, he’s going to share the input he’s revived from others like their students, staff and SROs, and allow the community to share their own input.

The open forum will be at the Dalton High School theatre on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.