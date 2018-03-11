Weather Update: Sunday Forecast, March 11, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – An Unsettled (And Wet) Weekend!

More widespread and heavier rain will move in Sunday morning and scattered showers will linger into the afternoon. Around round of showers will move in for the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rainfall totals Sunday could near 1″ in some spots.

Some leftover moisture Sunday night may produce a few flurries on some of the mountain tops early Monday morning. But temperatures will remain above freezing.

Drier and chilly weather returns for much of next week. Monday afternoon highs are around 50° and in the low 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

More frost and freeze possibilities for next Wednesday and Thursday morning.