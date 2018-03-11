Villanova earns top seed in NCAA Tournament East Region

By
Associated Press
-
0
AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova is tops again in the East.

- Advertisement -

The Big East Tournament champions earned another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats (30-4) will play the winner of the LIU Brooklyn-Radford on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The 2016 national champs are used to high seeds. Villanova was the overall No. 1 seed last season but lost in the second round to Wisconsin. The Wildcats have only advanced out of the opening weekend twice in the last nine years – when they reached the Final Four in 2009 and in 2016.

Purdue is the No. 2 seed and plays 15th-seeded Cal State Fullerton. Texas Tech, Wichita State, West Virginia and Florida are among the teams that could also come out of the East should Villanova stumble.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Report a Typo
SHARE