Villanova earns top seed in NCAA Tournament East Region

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova is tops again in the East.

The Big East Tournament champions earned another No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats (30-4) will play the winner of the LIU Brooklyn-Radford on Thursday in Pittsburgh.

The 2016 national champs are used to high seeds. Villanova was the overall No. 1 seed last season but lost in the second round to Wisconsin. The Wildcats have only advanced out of the opening weekend twice in the last nine years – when they reached the Final Four in 2009 and in 2016.

Purdue is the No. 2 seed and plays 15th-seeded Cal State Fullerton. Texas Tech, Wichita State, West Virginia and Florida are among the teams that could also come out of the East should Villanova stumble.

