The Latest: NCAA selection show to start with teams revealed



AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Latest on NCAA Tournament selection Sunday (all times Eastern):

- Advertisement -

—

5:30 p.m.

There will be a couple of major differences for the NCAA Tournament selection show.

First, it will be broadcast by TBS, not CBS, the longtime network home of the tournament. CBS and Turner Sports have partnered on the tournament since 2011, but this is the first time the selection show will be on the cable-only network. It still starts at 6 p.m. EDT.

Second, the show will begin with all 68 teams revealed before they bracket is filled and matchups unveiled. TBS and CBS officials have said that will happen in the first 10 minutes of the show.

That means bubble teams such as Louisville, Arizona State, Syracuse and Saint Mary’s won’t have quite as long to find out whether they are in or out of the field of 68.

—

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is here and teams sweating out the wait until the brackets are revealed got bad news from the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Davidson beat Rhode Island in the A-10 tournament championship game Sunday to steal an at-large bid. Top-seeded and No. 25 Rhode Island looked like a lock to get into the field of 68 no matter what happened Sunday. But Davidson’s only hope was to win the conference tournament – and Stephen Curry’s alma mater did just that. For bubble teams such as Arizona State, Louisville, Syracuse, Baylor, Marquette and St. Mary’s, that’s a problem.

Penn won the Ivy League to earn an automatic bid Sunday, and so did Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25