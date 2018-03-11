Overall No. 1 Virginia aims for Final Four run through South

|
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Virginia spent an entire season exceeding all expectations and making a dominating run through the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Now they’re the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and headline the South Region bracket.
The Cavaliers (31-2) earned a No. 1 seed for the sixth time in program history. It’s the third 1-seed in the past five seasons under coach Tony Bennett, who guided his team to a regional final two years ago but has yet to make the Final Four.
Virginia opens play Friday against No. 16 seed UMBC in Charlotte, North Carolina. That’s part of a bracket featuring Cincinnati, Tennessee, Arizona and Kentucky – with both sets of Wildcats sitting in the Cavaliers’ top half of the draw.
