Hazmat situation in Rossville

By
Amber Worthy
-
0

ROSSVILLE, Georgia – The Walker County Fire Department is investigating a hazmat situation in Rossville right now.

The Chattanooga Fire Department confirms that they are going to assist, but could not confirm an exactly location or any other details.

It is very early in the investigation.

Witnesses say that police have Maple Street blocked off.

 

 

 

