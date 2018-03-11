ROSSVILLE, Georgia – The Walker County Fire Department is investigating a hazmat situation in Rossville right now.
The Chattanooga Fire Department confirms that they are going to assist, but could not confirm an exactly location or any other details.
It is very early in the investigation.
Witnesses say that police have Maple Street blocked off.
#HAPPENINGNOW Hazmat situation in Rossville. Working to learn more about what’s happening at the scene. @wdefnews12 pic.twitter.com/7xLiznvBlP
— Amber Worthy (@AWorthyNews) March 12, 2018