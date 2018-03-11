Flake: Anti-tariff Republican should challenge Trump in 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) – A prominent Republican critic says President Donald Trump should be challenged in 2020 by a candidate who opposes tariffs and objects to Trump’s full-throated attacks on political opponents and the media.

Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona holds those views and he says he is aware that such a campaign “would be a tough go” because the GOP “is the Trump party right now.”

- Advertisement -

But Flake says “that’s not to say it will stay that way.” He is retiring from the Senate and has not ruled out a run for president.

Flake also chided Trump for attacking the press at a political rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania.

Flake was speaking Sunday with NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.” Trump used a vulgar phrase to describe Todd at the rally.

Related Article: Trout stocking is big operation in Tennessee

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)