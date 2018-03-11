Ex-Massachusetts Gov. Patrick weighing 2020 White House bid

BOSTON (AP) – Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick says a 2020 run for the White House is on his “radar screen” – the firmest indication yet that the political confidant of Barack Obama is weighing a White House bid.

Patrick’s musings are already casting a light on the strengths and vulnerabilities of his legacy as governor.

His strengths include the rollout of the state’s landmark 2006 health care law and passage of his $1 billion, 10-year life sciences initiative.

Patrick’s stumbles included turmoil at the state Department of Children and Families and a disastrous effort to transition to Obama’s federal health care law.

If he runs, the self-described “pro-growth Democrat” will likely try to position himself slightly to the right of party’s liberal luminaries, including fellow Bay State resident Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

