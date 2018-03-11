Early Morning House Fire

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Early Sunday morning, the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1416 Greenwood Road.

The arriving fire companies reported smoke and flames visible from the structure. It took fire crews about fifteen minutes to get the blaze under control.

No injuries were reported, as all parties had evacuated the residence prior to fire departments arrival. However, three adults were displaced and received assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire had been ruled accidental and most likely started in a bedroom where a space heated had been located to close to combustible materials.

The property loss is estimated to be approximately $5,000.