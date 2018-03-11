Critics across partisan divide assail Florida’s new gun law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Gun restrictions signed into law by Florida Gov. Rick Scott are being criticized from both the right and the left.

Democrats wanted to see a ban on some types of semi-automatic rifles such as the one used in last month’s Parkland shooting. Some Republicans are echoing the view of the National Rifle Association that the measure is unconstitutional.

It raises the minimum age to buy rifles and applies a three-day waiting period to the purchase of long guns, as well as handguns.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, who’s running for Florida governor, went on Fox News to criticize the law.

Five legislators who plan to run for statewide office voted against the bill as did the chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.

