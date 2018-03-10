Weather Update: Saturday’s Forecast, March 10, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – An Unsettled (And Wet) Weekend!

Mostly cloudy through the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 50s.

Remaining cloudy overnight and into Sunday with Sunday morning lows in the upper 40s.

More widespread and heavier rain will move in Sunday morning and scattered showers will linger into the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Rainfall totals Sunday could near 1″ in some spots.

Some questions about Sunday night with some leftover moisture possibly ending with a couple wet snow flakes mixing in. But temperatures will remain above freezing.

Drier and chilly weather returns for much of next week. Monday afternoon highs are around 50° and in the low 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

More frost and freeze possibilities for next Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time arrives this weekend at 2am Sunday morning!