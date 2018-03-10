UConn fires coach Kevin Ollie with school under NCAA inquiry

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has fired basketball coach Kevin Ollie, with the team under NCAA investigation and the Huskies having completed their second straight losing season.

- Advertisement -

The university said in a statement Saturday it has “initiated disciplinary procedures” to dismiss him for “just cause.” The school says it would have no further comment until its “disciplinary process” and the ongoing NCAA inquiry are complete.

Athletic director David Benedict says it is “unfortunate that this decision became necessary.” He adds that the team must be held to the “highest standards” and a search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Ollie spent six seasons at UConn and won the national championship in 2014. He was also an assistant under Hall of Fame coach Jim Calhoun on the 2011 NCAA title team.