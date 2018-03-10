Trump stumps for Rick Saccone in Pennsylvania — live updates

President Trump is stumping for Republican candidate Rick Saccone, who faces a tough race against Democrat Conor Lamb in a Pennsylvania district Mr. Trump won by 20 points in 2016. The president’s speech comes just days before the special congressional election Tuesday.

Republicans are doing all they can to keep that district red, so Mr. Trump is rallying the troops. On Saturday afternoon, people lined up in the 18th District long before doors opened for the president’s 7 p.m. speech.

- Advertisement -

Ahead of his speech, the president tweeted there would be a “big and happy crowd,” and that Rick will “help me a lot” if he’s in Congress.

Heading to Moon Township, Pennsylvania, to be with a really good person, State Representative Rick Saccone, who is running for Congress. Big & happy crowd (why not, some of the best economic numbers ever). Rick will help me a lot. Also, tough on crime & border. Loves 2nd A & VETS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

But Saccone has been struggling to gain enthusiasm in Trump country. In the days leading up to the special election, he had little presence in the airwaves or on the streets. Even some Republicans admit that Lamb, who is also a veteran, is a better candidate.

For Mr. Trump, now that he has chosen to insert himself into the race, after a string of Republican losses in special elections, it may also be a test of his ability to help win elections.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.