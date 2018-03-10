New safety measures around Southside Social

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Weeks after a deadly shooting on Chestnut Street in front of Southside Social, efforts are being made to keep the area safe.
According to a Southside Social Facebook post, there will be police officers on both ends of Chestnut Street with road closure signs on Friday and Saturday nights the next few weeks.
The post says the practice is being done to offer a safer environment for all their patrons.
Last month, one woman died and another injured when a car drove by and shot into their car.
The incident happened on Chestnut Street in front of Southside Social.