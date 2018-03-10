New safety measures around Southside Social

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Weeks after a deadly shooting on Chestnut Street in front of Southside Social, efforts are being made to keep the area safe.

According to a Southside Social Facebook post, there will be police officers on both ends of Chestnut Street with road closure signs on Friday and Saturday nights the next few weeks.

- Advertisement -

The post says the practice is being done to offer a safer environment for all their patrons.



Last month, one woman died and another injured when a car drove by and shot into their car.

The incident happened on Chestnut Street in front of Southside Social.