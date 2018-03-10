Georgia fires Mark Fox after disappointing 9th season

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia coach Mark Fox has been fired following a disappointing regular season and a loss to Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

Athletic director Greg McGarity announced the decision in a statement released by the school on Saturday. McGarity moved quickly on Fox, the ninth-year coach, only one day after the Bulldogs’ exit from the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

- Advertisement -

The Bulldogs (18-15) likely needed to win the SEC Tournament to land an invitation to the NCAA Tournament and possibly save Fox’s job. Georgia could still land a spot in the NIT.

Georgia has received two NCAA bids in Fox’s nine seasons, losing in the first round in 2011 and 2015. Georgia finished 7-11 in SEC regular-season games, tied for 11th in the 14-team league.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)