RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Dayton man accused of multiple counts of child rape is set for a hearing next week.

59-year-old Jerry Defore was arrested and booked into the Rhea County Jail on Friday.

The Rhea County Jail says Defore faces five counts of rape of a child and felony evading by motor vehicle.

Defore’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.