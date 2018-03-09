Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast, March 9, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Hard Freeze Begins The Day, Then Unsettled (And Wet) For The Weekend!

Clear and colder for this morning, with a hard freeze area – wide this Friday morning with lows in the mid & upper 20’s. It’ll be a bit colder in areas well to our East.

After a frosty start, lots of sunshine and not as chilly for Friday afternoons, with highs in the mid 50’s. Increasing clouds and not as cold Friday night with lows 40-43.

Areas of rain will be rolling back in for the weekend, most likely later Saturday night through Sunday morning. Some questions about Sunday night with some leftover moisture possibly ending with a light wintry mix ! That part of the forecast is still not set in stone. Drier and chilly weather returns for much of next week, with more below normal temperatures.

More frost and freeze possibilities for next Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Don’t forget Daylight Saving Time arrives this weekend at 2am Sunday morning!

Ran totals for the year: 11.06″. That puts us 0.48″ above normal.

Normal high & low temps: 61 & 39.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:00 am & 6:43 pm.