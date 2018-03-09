19 year old charged in Sequatchie school threat

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators say a former student made the threat that caused them to lockdown schools in Sequatchie County on Friday.

They say the 19 year old sent an Instagram message to another student saying he was going to “shoot up the school.”

When it was forwarded to police, they immediately locked down all three county schools.

County deputies and Dunlap Police rushed to the schools to make sure the suspect wasn’t there.

When they found he wasn’t, they shifted to a soft lockdown (classes resumed, but no visitors were allowed in the building).

Officers found him around 1:20 PM at a local business.

Zachary Damian Key faces a charge of filing a false report for now, but more charges are pending.

Investigators say they found no evidence of an actual plot to harm anyone and that the incident was a hoax.