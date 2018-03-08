Judge suggests Trump mute instead of block followers on Twitter to resolve suit

A judge is recommending that President Donald Trump mute rather than block some Twitter followers to resolve a First Amendment lawsuit.

Manhattan federal Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald on Thursday suggested a settlement as the preferred outcome after listening to lawyers argue whether it’s constitutional for Mr. Trump to block his critics.

The hearing stemmed from a lawsuit filed in July by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University and seven people rejected by Mr. Trump after criticizing the Republican president.

The government says Mr. Trump’s Twitter feed is a personal account and not a public forum requiring him to welcome all voices.

Buchwald told lawyers they run the risk of establishing new law that they might not like if they resist a settlement. Otherwise, she’ll rule soon.