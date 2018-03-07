Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast, March 7, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Big Mid-Week Cool Down On the Way, Morning Freezes Likely!

A few clouds as we head in to the morning, but the big thing you’ll notice immediately: Very breezy conditions and much colder temperatures, with lows in the mid 30’s.

Dry, breezy, and quite chilly for the mid-week. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday both will drop into the mid & upper 40’s. Today alone, it’ll be a drop of 20 degrees from the 68 we recorded Tuesday.

Lows will drop below freezing in many areas by Thursday morning with lows 30-33. A hard freeze likely Friday morning and even colder, with lows in the mid & upper 20’s.

Areas of rain will be rolling back in for the upcoming weekend, most likely on Sunday. Drier and cooler weather returns for next week with more below normal temperatures.

A cooler weather pattern will continue for the next week or so with more frost and freeze possibilities for much of next week.

Ran totals for the year: 11.54″. That puts us 0.80″ above normal.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:02 am & 6:42 pm.