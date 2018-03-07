Bradley Central Girls Dominate Daniel Boone Defensively in State Tournament Victory

The Bradley Central girls basketball team won their state tournament quarterfinal game against Daniel Boone 56-27 on Wednesday afternoon in Murfreesboro. The Bearettes held Daniel Boone to just 15-percent shooting for the game, and the Trailblazers did not make a shot in the fourth quarter. The Bearettes also racked up nine steals.

Bradley Central guard and Class AAA Miss Basketball Award winner Rhyne Howard was the only player in the game to score in double figures as she tallied 12 points. Howard also grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Bearettes led it 27-13 at halftime. Daniel Boone trimmed the lead to eight with just over four minutes to go in the third quarter before their offense disappeared, and the Bearettes ran away with the victory.

Bradley Central will now face Houston in the state semifinals on Friday at 12:30pm est in Murfreesboro.