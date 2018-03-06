Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast, March 6, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Big Mid-Week Cool Down On the Way!

Cloudy and cool weather continues through the morning with areas of fog & some light drizzle. Additional rainfall totals should be less than a quarter of an inch.

For Tuesday afternoon: More sunshine returning. Highs should reach the low & mid 60’s. A few clouds and turning colder later on for Tuesday night with lows in the upper 30’s.

Dry, breezy, and much cooler for the mid-week. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will drop into the mid & upper 40’s, a dip of more than 10° below average through the middle of the week. Lows will drop below freezing area wide by Thursday and Friday mornings with lows in the mid & upper 20’s Friday morning.

A cooler weather pattern will continue for the next couple of weeks with more frost and freeze possibilities through the middle of the month!

Areas of rain will be rolling back in for the upcoming weekend.

Ran totals for the year: 11.52″. That puts us 0.95″ above normal.

Sunrise & Sunset: 7:04 am & 6:41 pm.