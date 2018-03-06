Humane Educational Society thrift store reopens

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A thrift store, benefiting the Humane Educational Society, reopened after a car crashed through it three months ago.

For it’s grand re-opening, the Deja Nu thrift store was busy. Lisa Mulkey bought some furniture.

“They have a great selection,” Mulkey said.

Back in December a car crashed into building. The store had been closed to get reorganized for the holidays.

“Two days before opening, the car came through the building, making us close for three months instead of just the week, which unfortunately lost a good portion of our revenue that came from the store,” said Adrienne Koon, the Deja Nu store manager.

All proceeds from the store go to the Humane Educational Society to help with animal care.

“Well it can go to any need that the shelter has, whether that be animal care, whether that be transportation for animals, animal medications, things like that,” Koon said.

The store manager says it was hard when the store was closed, but the community stepped up.

“It has been really heartwarming how involved they have been. We’ve had multiple volunteers that have signed up to be volunteers here at the store while we were under construction, but also afterward, ongoing. Because we always need help sorting through items, cleaning the store. Things like that,” Koon said.

Mulkey is glad the store is back up and running.

“I know that is a lot of business for several months that they missed out on. But hopefully they can make it up now that they are reopened, hopefully more donations will come in and more people will come in and buy stuff,” Mulkey said.

If you are interested in volunteering at Deja Nu, click here.