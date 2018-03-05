Beyonce and Jay-Z announce then delete tour date

- Advertisement -

Beyonce and Jay-Z sent their fans abuzz when they momentarily listed a tour date for “On the Run 2.” On Monday, Facebook event pages appeared, promoting a date for a joint tour between the power couple. Minutes later, the events were taken down.

Complex has a screenshot showing the retracted tour date.

Music’s biggest couple last embarked on a joint tour together in 2014, for “On the Run,” which promoted the albums “Beyonce” and “Magna Carta Holy Grail.” “On the Run” made more than $100 million in ticket sales. Fans have been hoping for a new tour featuring “Lemonade” and “4:44,” two intertwined albums about Jay-Z’s infidelity in their marriage.

In 2014, Beyonce called the joint tour the best of her life. She posted a photo of Jay-Z holding their daughter, Blue Ivy, alongside the caption: “Thank you San Fran! Your city is beautiful. It was the perfect place to complete the best tour of my life! Thank you to all the fans that supported our show. God bless.” The Instagram post came amid rumors that the couple’s marriage was getting rocky.