Attorney Lisa Zarzour Bowman re-instated

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Tennessee Supreme Court has reinstated Chattanooga attorney Lisa Zarzour Bowman.

She was suspended in January for more than a year.

But the Board determined that she has satisfactorily complied with the terms and conditions of her suspension.

It was based on client complaints in 2016 of a lack of diligence and incompetent representation.

The board says she failed to tell her client about changes to a final divorce decree, filed the final decree she negotiated with the husband without the approval of her client, the wife, and then not filing documents with the court that was hearing the complaint over a 15 month period.

Zarzour Bowman has served as a special judge in both City and General Sessions Court.

She also has run for Circuit Court Clerk.