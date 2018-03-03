Man shot in the hand on Woodvale Avenue in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Woodvale Avenue.

Police say it happened at 1:34 a.m. Saturday morning.

Chattanooga Police say they responded to a local hospital where the victim was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that he heard gunshots on Woodvale Avenue.

The victim says that’s when he realized he had “possibly been shot in the hand,” according to police.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident and following all leads.