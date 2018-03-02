Baylor Girls Fall to Brentwood Academy in State Final Four

Brentwood Academy beat the Baylor girls basketball team 73-31 in the state Final Four Friday at Lipscomb University in Nashville. The Lady Eagles raced out to a 20-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.

Brentwood Academy hit over 60-percent of their shots and they helped force 21 Baylor turnovers.

- Advertisement -

The Lady Eagles Makaila Wilson led all scorers with 22 points, while Raegyn Conley led Baylor with 7 points. The Lady Red Raiders finished their season with a 20-10 record.