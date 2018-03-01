Catoosa Republicans urge school metal detectors immediately

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – While the nation debates school safety and guns, Catoosa County Republicans are pitching some immediate action.

Their County Committee met Tuesday night to discuss school safety.

The party issued their conclusion today.

Catoosa Republicans are urging the school board to immediately install metal detectors in all county schools.

They point out that the county has just installed them at the Courthouse, and schools should be at least as secure at that.

The Republican Committee acknowledges that the right to bear arms is a fundamental right.

But, “it does not include the right to carry arms at any place because it is understood there are locations where people have no right to carry a firearm, except for those who are charged with the responsibility of security at the school.”

They point out that the Catoosa County School system currently has $125,000,000 in unspent funds in the budget.

So they have the money to act.

“This action should be undertaken by the Catoosa County School System as an immediate safety precaution to protect the lives of the children and teachers in all Catoosa County schools.”

They also support training and arming “a select number” of teachers.