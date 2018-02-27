Weather Update: Tuesday, February 27, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A great looking Tuesday, but very wet for the mid-week!

Patchy fog this morning and chilly.

Lots of sunshine and pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Increasing clouds with rain moving in from the southwest late tonight. Milder lows in the upper 40’s.

Soaking on and off rains will continue for Wednesday through much of Thursday with highs 59-64°. Some areas could see 1″-2″ of rain.

Drier, breezy, and cooler weather will return Friday with highs in the upper 50’s. A light freeze will be possible by Saturday morning with lows in the low 30’s.

A cooler weather pattern will continue to return for the next couple of weeks with lots of frost and freeze possibilities through the middle of March!