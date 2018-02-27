Suspect in Hamilton Place Mall riot captured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have captured the suspect wanted in this past weekend’s disturbance at Hamilton Place Mall.

18 year old David Ballard is being charged with aggravated riot, felony reckless endangerment, alteration of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is accused of taking out a gun during a fight inside the mall on Saturday.

Police initially responded to a report of shots fired call at Hamilton Place.

They found a gun outside the mall, but say they did not find any evidence that shots were fired.