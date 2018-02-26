White House briefing February 26, 2018

AP
- Advertisement -
Last Updated Feb 26, 2018 3:35 PM EST
Topics covered:
- Gun debate: Monday morning, President Trump told governors visiting Washington, D.C. for the National Governors Association Winter Meeting that he intends to ban bump stocks, or the devices making semi-automatic rifles fire automatically. He also said that the discussed gun violence with leadership at the National Rifle Association, including CEO Wayne LaPierre, NRA’s chief lobbyist Chris Cox and NRA’s Deputy Executive Director and General Counsel David Lehman;
- Trump organization donations: The Trump Organization says the company has donated profits from its foreign government hotel patrons to the U.S. Treasury. However, the exact figure is unknown;
- Democratic memo: The House Intelligence Committee released a previously-classified Democratic memo — a rebuttal to the contentious Republican version of the same memo. The memo addresses issues involving the intelligence communities and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election;
- Ivanka on armed teachers: While Mr. Trump said that potentially arming teachers with guns could help prevent mass violence in schools, his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump said that “it is an idea that needs to be discussed.”
© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.