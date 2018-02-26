Emily Ratajkowski ties the knot in surprise wedding

- Advertisement -

Emily Ratajkowski is a married woman!

The 26-year-old model and actress married Sebastian Bear-McClard in a surprise wedding on Friday, her rep confirms to ET. Ratajkowski took to social media to celebrate her nuptials, sharing photos from her courthouse ceremony in New York City.

“Sooo I have a surprise,” she captioned photos on her Instagram Story, posing alongside friends (including The Fat Jewish), a pug and finally her betrothed. “I got married today.” The “Gone Girl” actress could not have looked more chic for her special day, donning a black veiled hat and a mustard suit. Ratajkowski accessorized her look with strappy black sandals, a simple gold necklace and her new wedding band.

“💍ny💍,” she later captioned a photo of herself and Bear-McClard on Instagram, as her friend, Kevin Graver, shared pics from the celebration.

Reports surfaced just weeks ago that Ratajkowski had called it quits with her last boyfriend, Jeff Magid, but by Valentine’s Day, she was spotted getting cozy with Bear-McClard. See more on the model in the video below.

