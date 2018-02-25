Whitfield Sheriff’s hosts church safety training

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Whitfield County Sheriff’s office hosted a church safety and security summit on Saturday, and more than 40 congregations were in attendance.

This event included active shooting training as well.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s office, Family Support Council, United Way, and the Dalton Police Department assisted in this event.

Whitfield County Sheriff Chitwood says that this is an event they have held for a years, and they’ve seen the growing concern in their community.

“This year we came together with the Family Support Counsel and United Way to come together. The environment of the world has changed in our country, and we have to start addressing these issues for charges and ask her where she drive to prepare and present today I save his garment things to look for in your church is all charges are different the layout to get rid the sizes are different, so you have to adapt a plan that would feature church, ” Sheriff Chitwood says

About 120 people were trained on safety protocols for their youth ministries and dealing with sexual abuse victims as well.