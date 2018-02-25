Weather Update: Sunday, February 25, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Closer to average this week – and more rain.

Showers and storms will move in from the west early Sunday morning.

The leading edge of these storms could be strong with gusty winds. Temperatures will drop into the 50s later Sunday. Isolated showers possible Sunday afternoon with otherwise cloudy skies.

Temperatures dropping to around 50° for Monday morning.

Some clouds Monday and a few showers possible across north Georgia, but mainly dry.

Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Soaking rains return Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.

A pattern shift ahead and a big cool down will move back in for the end of next week and the beginning of next weekend.