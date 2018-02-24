Motorcycle Crash in Walker County Saturday Night

WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF)- We are working to find more information about a crash on Lafayette Road from earlier this evening.

Witnesses say a Walker County Sheriff’s deputy was injured along with two other people following a serious crash.

A motorcycle and a red car were involved in the crash.

From these pictures sent in by a viewer, you can see the motorcycle is on its side, and the front bumper of the car is smashed.

Firefighters, Paramedics and deputies were all at the scene.

At this time, we do not have information on the drivers, but we will update you on information as soon as it becomes available.