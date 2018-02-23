Group chants “Do Something” about NRA outside of Senator Corker’s office

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Group of Chattanooga residents gathered in Downtown Chattanooga to protest the NRA. The group began outside of the Chattanooga Public Library, then marched over to the street across from Senator Bob Corker’s office.

The began chanting “Do Something”, talking about the NRA, in hopes of getting someone’s attention from the office.

