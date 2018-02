CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) A crane and its truck have fallen over on a house in North Chattanooga.

It happened at a residence on Barton Avenue, near Hixson Pike.

Fire Department officials say no one was hurt in the collapse.

But the truck seems to be suspended onto the home.

***1st Photo by Bruce Garner/Chatt. Fire Dept.

***2nd Photo by Justin McCampbell who was driving by. The truck is on the far side of the house, you can see the tires under the trees.