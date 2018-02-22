Alabama, Texas, Florida set to hold executions on same night

By The Associated Press

Executions are set for Alabama, Texas and Florida for the same night.

If they are carried out as scheduled Thursday, it would mark the first time in more than eight years that three convicted killers were put to death in the U.S. on the same day.

According to statistics kept by the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center, it’s not uncommon for multiple executions to be scheduled in one day, but it is unusual for them all to be carried out. That’s because punishments often are halted by courts and execution dates often are withdrawn or rescheduled.

States have carried out three or more executions 13 times since capital punishment was reinstated in the U.S. in 1977. The most recent time was in January 2010.

