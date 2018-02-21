Walker County School Board approves lease agreement with Primary Healthcare Centers

WALKER COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Fairview Elementary School has been basically empty for three years.

But that could change as the Walker County School Board approved a lease agreement with Primary Healthcare Centers on Tuesday.

“It was just a nice way for us to help them, but also provide those services to maybe potentially what’s going to be lost in the Rossville area,” Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said.

The school system will be charging Primary a total of $2,500 a month.

The lease begins in March and lasts a year.

“They’ve purchased another building, and I think they’re in the process of renovating that building so that gives them plenty of time to relocate their offices while they’re working on the project at the building that they’ve purchased,” Raines said.

For years, Walker County has been leasing a facility to Primary in Rossville where they currently operate a sliding scale health clinic.

The agreement was for a $1 a year, but in August that lease expired so the county offered a new one based on the property value.

“Primary Healthcare is a top notch health service that’s in our community. They do a great job with medical and dental so having them stay in the community is a benefit to the citizens of Walker County. We just couldn’t continue to have our citizens subsidize their operation,” Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge said.

Legge said since the lease expired primary is about $44,000 behind on rent.

The county can only use that facility in certain ways because of a grant.

Legge said they haven’t heard from Primary about their agreement with the school system, and said they do have future plans for the facility primary is currently using if they move out.

WDEF was unable to reach Primary’s CEO for a comment.