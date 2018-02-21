Police arrest suspect in East Lake double shooting

CHATANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the double shooting from Tuesday Evening.

It happened in the 1400 block of Carousel Road around 5:30.

24 year old Jamichael Eddins was killed and 28 year old Randall Davenport was treated and released from the hospital.

Police say it looks like the pair were in an argument with the suspect and it escalated to gunfire.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect’s car and spotted it after midnight on North Holtzclaw Avenue.

Officers arrested 26 year old Christopher Turner without incident.

He faces charges of Criminal Homicide, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Assault X2