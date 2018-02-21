Meth distribution bust in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County’s Drug Enforcement Unit confiscated drugs and cash from a raid at a home.

Detectives seized 8.5 ounces of meth worth about $23,000.

The Sheriff’s Office says they also took $1,100 in cash.

The investigation on this drug distribution case continues.

Sheriff Eric Watson stated, “Our agency is dedicated to battling the drug epidemic which leads into other criminal activity. The sheriff office’s drug unit works tirelessly to get illegal narcotics off the streets to disrupt the major impact that it causes in Bradley County in addition to other surrounding counties. Many times drug usage leads to significant bodily injury and death which greatly impacts the lives of families in many communities.”