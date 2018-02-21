Indonesia mobilizes to combat health-damaging forest fires

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Four Indonesian provinces have declared emergencies in anticipation of worsening forest fires that each year spread health-damaging haze across the region.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Wednesday that emergency alerts in Riau and South Sumatra provinces on the island of Sumatra and West and Central Kalimantan on Borneo will make it easier to mobilize fire-fighting operations and support from the central government.

The agency said satellites have detected 90 “hotspots” or fires across Indonesia, with the biggest numbers in West and Central Kalimantan.

Record Indonesian forest fires in 2015 spread haze across a swath of Southeast Asia and according to a Harvard and Columbia study hastened 100,000 deaths.

Many areas of Indonesia are prone to fires because of the draining of swampy peatland forests for plantation agriculture.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
High School Basketball Tournament Scores
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dade School County bus hits woman in Trenton
Read More»
1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigate deadly shooting in East Chattanooga
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now