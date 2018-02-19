Rhyne Howard Scores 41 Points as Bradley Central Beats East Hamilton For District Title

Charleston, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central senior Rhyne Howard nearly out-scored East Hamilton by herself on Monday night
as the Bearettes beat East Hamilton 73-42 to win the District 5-AAA tournament title at Walker Valley High school.
Howard pumped in a game high 41 points on 16 of 25 shooting from the floor.
The Bearettes got a quick spurt of turnovers to close out the first quarter to go up 24-9 after one period of play.
It only got worse for East Hamilton as their top player, Madison Hayes, picked up her third foul early in the second quarter,
and she went to the bench.
Howard kept pouring it on scoring 30 of her 41 points in the first half. Howard also finished with 11 boards and six steals.
Bradley Central’s Jamaryn Blair hit a three as the final seconds ticked off in the second quarter to put the Bearettes up
49-20 at halftime.
Blair finished with 14 points including 3 of 5 shooting behind the arc.
Hayes led East Hamilton with 15 points.
Bradley Central improved to 28-0 on the season as they won their 8th consecutive district tournament title.

