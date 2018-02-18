Weather Update: Sunday Forecast, February 18, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Looking Briefly Better for Sunday!

Cloudy to start Sunday with some clearing through the morning. We should see some sunshine for midday and early afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 60s.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts because clouds will move back in from the southwest during the evening. We may see a few spotty showers around during the late evening.

Milder to start Monday morning with lows only falling into the low 50s. Sun and clouds through the day with highs nearing 70s. Mainly dry for Monday.

Temperatures continue to soar well above average through the week with highs Tuesday and Wednesday in the mid 70s. Rain chances back on the increase as well.

Widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.

Remaining unsettled and mild into next weekend.

Over the next week or so, we will likely see our rainfall deficit turn into a surplus.

 

 

