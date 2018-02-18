Volunteers give out food boxes and prayer in Walker County Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of volunteers met at Ridgeland High School to give food and sooo much more to families in their community.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank partnered with Rock Bridge community church to provide food boxes to anyone who needs them.

They loaded the little read wagons up with food and also gave them information about affordable health care options if they needed them.

However, volunteers say it’s about so much more than the food.

Andrew Plisko, Associate Pastor at Rockbrigde Community Church, says, “When we get to the parking lot, we pray with them, we ask permission, we ask them specifically what they want us to pray about and we pray with them. We want to do more than just put food in their hands, we want them to experience Christ’s love.”

Volunteers also made sure to walk the families to their cars.

They say they make the most of the time that the families were waiting by getting to know them.