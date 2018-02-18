Trump attacks FBI handling of Fla. shooting suspect, Russia investigation in tweet

President Trump tweeted late Saturday that he is “very sad” the FBI missed the possible warning signs about Florida shooting suspect and the they are “spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion.” He also added “there is no collusion” and the FBI should “get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Florida’s Republican Gov. Rick Scott has called upon FBI director Christopher Wray to resign after the FBI admitted it had received a tip about Nikolas Cruz, the suspected Florida school shooter. The FBI said in statement Friday that it had received a tip about Cruz in January 2018 but failed to investigate the report. A person close to Cruz contacted the FBI’s Public Access Line on January 5, reporting Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill others, erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts, the statement said.

“Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami Field Office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken,” the statement said.

Cruz is accused of killing 17 Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. On Friday, Mr. Trump visited victims, first responders and members of the Broward County Sheriff’s Department.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions later ordered a review of the Justice Department’s processes in the wake of the shooting. Sessions on Friday called the shooting a “tragic consequence” of the FBI’s failures, and said it’s clear the agency missed warning signs.

The review will examine what went wrong and how the agency responded. Sessions said it may include “possible consultation with family members, mental health officials, school officials and local law enforcement.”

As for the Russia investigation, Mr. Trump and Republicans have long sought to discredit the FBI’s handling of it. On Friday, Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 13 Russian nationals for trying to influence the 2016 election. Mr. Trump indicated Friday the indictment vindicated him, saying it showed “no collusion!”

Mr. Trump criticized the FBI’s leadership in January over texts the FBI says it is missing between two former members of the special counsel’s team, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. In text messages that were released, Strzok and Page were critical of Mr. Trump and Republicans.

Also in January, Mr. Trump went against Wray’s recommendation and declassified a Republican memo accusing the FBI of abusing its surveillance powers in the Russia probe.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, fired Wray’s predecessor, James Comey, in May. Mr. Trump told NBC News’ Lester Holt a few days later that he decided to fire Comey after saying to himself “you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.”